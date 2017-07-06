Dancer, 81, closing her Campbell studio after 58 years
Dancing instructor Marie Stinnett can still work the barre after 58 years at her Campbell dance studio. The 81 year-old said the time is right to retire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Mamta
|324
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|Mon
|Dr Notcare
|9
|Super expensive, crowded, dirty city.
|Jul 8
|Anonymous
|3
|San Jose resident: Please visit my blog!
|Jul 2
|arunb
|2
|Just Sayin (Mar '14)
|Jul 2
|anonymous
|87
|Gangstalking
|Jul 1
|User
|1
|need blk asap in san jose (Nov '16)
|Jun 25
|Dope
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC