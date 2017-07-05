City agrees to give Pioneer High land for more soccer fields
A soccer ball sits in a water puddle during a weekend practice for the Almaden Phoenix youth league team at Pioneer High School. The city has agreed to deed land adjacent to Pioneer for more soccer fields.
