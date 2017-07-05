Cities fight bill to streamline cell antenna installations
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is photographed during a special meeting called by the council with regard to the Feb. 21, 2017 flood that inundated some communities in San Jose that are adjacent to Coyote Creek, which overran its banks. Lawmakers in 179 California cities including San Jose, Oakland and San Francisco are fighting a bill to streamline permitting for wireless antennas on public buildings, streetlamps and traffic signal poles that they say would limit local control over where they go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almaden Resident.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Jose resident: Please visit my blog!
|Jul 2
|arunb
|2
|Just Sayin (Mar '14)
|Jul 2
|anonymous
|87
|Gangstalking
|Jul 1
|User
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 28
|Please help
|321
|need blk asap in san jose (Nov '16)
|Jun 25
|Dope
|2
|what silicon valley should do
|Jun 24
|ERA-17
|1
|moving to guadalupe
|Jun 23
|Jsp
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC