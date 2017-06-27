Winga s Chinese restaurant operators ...

Winga s Chinese restaurant operators say theya re staying at historic San Jose site

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Almaden Resident

The operator of Wing's, the historic restaurant in San Jose's Japantown with the equally historic neon sign, says she'll reopen for business Thursday evening. With a closure apparently averted, San Jose's oldest restaurant will be back in business before week's end, its longtime operators say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almaden Resident.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need blk asap in san jose (Nov '16) Sun Dope 2
what silicon valley should do Jun 24 ERA-17 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jun 24 susan 320
moving to guadalupe Jun 23 Jsp 1
Cupertino - Police Helicopter Fly Over Announce... (Dec '12) Jun 23 Suus 12
News Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem... Jun 16 BigT 1
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Jun 14 Dippy do wah 2
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,052 • Total comments across all topics: 282,071,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC