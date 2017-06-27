Winga s Chinese restaurant operators say theya re staying at historic San Jose site
The operator of Wing's, the historic restaurant in San Jose's Japantown with the equally historic neon sign, says she'll reopen for business Thursday evening. With a closure apparently averted, San Jose's oldest restaurant will be back in business before week's end, its longtime operators say.
