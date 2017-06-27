Why is Bike Safety Ignored During Paving and Construction Projects?
Streetsblog tipster Dan Crosby brought this to our attention: due to road work on San Jose, the intersections with Guerrero and Dolores are even more confusing and dangerous for people on bikes. There's been some major repaving work done recently on San Jose and Guerrero, between Cesar Chavez and Arlington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need blk asap in san jose (Nov '16)
|Sun
|Dope
|2
|what silicon valley should do
|Jun 24
|ERA-17
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 24
|susan
|320
|moving to guadalupe
|Jun 23
|Jsp
|1
|Cupertino - Police Helicopter Fly Over Announce... (Dec '12)
|Jun 23
|Suus
|12
|Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem...
|Jun 16
|BigT
|1
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC