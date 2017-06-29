Westin San Jose, aka Sainte Claire Hotel, has a new owner
A Korean resorts operator has scooped up the Westin San Jose - more familiarly known as the Sainte Claire hotel - in downtown San Jose, paying $64 million for the iconic property, an indication of interest by foreign investors in the robust Silicon Valley economy. Aju Hotel Silicon Valley, an entity controlled by Aju Hotels and Resorts, bought the historic Westin San Jose on June 15, according to Santa Clara County property records.
