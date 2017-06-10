VTA and city officials officials plan six-mile makeover on Bascom Avenue
VTA and city officials from San Jose and Campbell have started working with neighborhoods along a nearly six-mile stretch of Bascom Avenue to figure out how to tackle some of the road's trickiest intersections and more dangerous segments. The improvement projects they come up with could significantly affect Bascom Avenue commuters, including those served by VTA bus routes 61 and 62, the Mountain View-Winchester light rail line and the Los Gatos Creek Trail crossing near Southwest Expressway.
