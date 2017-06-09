VIDEO: Stanford lecturer accused of prowling

A Stanford lecturer and prestigious musician was arrested by San Jose police and is now facing a charge of prowling. A $5,000 warrant was issued for Mark Veregge's arrest on the misdemeanor charge of prowling back in May. The Julliard-trained musician is also a principal percussionist for the California Symphony and works as a personnel manager for the Opera San Jose, according to his LinkedIn profile.

