Victims sought in string of violent San Jose robberies

Police are seeking additional victims of a duo suspected of violently robbing nearly a dozen San Jose liquor stores and pharmacies over a three-month period earlier this year. Ezekiel Zamora, 22, of San Jose, and a 16-year-old female accomplice were arrested April 21 in the area of Alvin Avenue and Flanigan Drive in San Jose, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.