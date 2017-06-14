Victims sought in string of violent San Jose robberies
Police are seeking additional victims of a duo suspected of violently robbing nearly a dozen San Jose liquor stores and pharmacies over a three-month period earlier this year. Ezekiel Zamora, 22, of San Jose, and a 16-year-old female accomplice were arrested April 21 in the area of Alvin Avenue and Flanigan Drive in San Jose, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|23 hr
|Dippy do wah
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Beckys4kids
|318
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16)
|May 26
|HowBoutDah
|2
|Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC