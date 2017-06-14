Victims sought in string of violent S...

Victims sought in string of violent San Jose robberies

Police are seeking additional victims of a duo suspected of violently robbing nearly a dozen San Jose liquor stores and pharmacies over a three-month period earlier this year. Ezekiel Zamora, 22, of San Jose, and a 16-year-old female accomplice were arrested April 21 in the area of Alvin Avenue and Flanigan Drive in San Jose, according to police.

