UTEP Researchers Study Racial Bias in Police Stops

When a 2015 newspaper analysis of traffic-stop data by the San Jose Police Department in San Jose, California, revealed that African-Americans and Latinos were more likely to be stopped, searched or temporarily detained than the rest of the city's population, police department officials pledged to shine a light on the matter. In 2016, the SJPD partnered with the Center for Law and Human Behavior at The University of Texas at El Paso to examine the correlation between individuals' race/ethnicity and vehicle/pedestrian stop outcomes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.