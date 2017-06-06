Three injured in collision in San Jose
Firefighters lift a woman onto a gurney following a two-vehicle collision Tuesday at the intersection of W. San Carlos and Race streets in San Jose. Three people suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|12 hr
|mr nice guy
|317
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16)
|May 26
|HowBoutDah
|2
|Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|4
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|May 23
|Frank Leoheo
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC