This Week: How Many Homes, HSR and San Jose, SFMTA Outreach Tent

Tuesday How Many Homes Should We Have? The Bay Area's housing shortage has led many residents to cite affordability as the top issue facing the region. But how much does the Bay Area actually need to build? How much needs to be subsidized and for whom? Where should we build? SPUR's panel will discuss these questions and more as they attempt to grapple with one of our region's most pressing concerns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.