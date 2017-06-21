Tamien Park opens after 22 years of planning

Named for the indigenous people who occupied the Santa Clara Valley for thousands of years before the arrival of the Spaniards, the 1.6-acre park located just outside Willow Glen on the east side of Highway 87 off Alma Avenue is part of a 3.5-acre parcel near the Tamien Light Rail Station that the city bought six years ago from the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. The final design of the park's first phase was approved in 2015, but construction didn't start until about nine months ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.