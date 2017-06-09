SummerWinds Nursery to close San Jose...

SummerWinds Nursery to close San Jose, Mountain View locations

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

SummerWinds Nursery, a business with deep roots in Silicon Valley, is closing up shop in San Jose and Mountain View, the Boise-based chain announced Friday. The retailer of high-end garden and nursery products said its San Jose location at 5606 Almaden Expressway will close in mid-September to make way for a new senior housing project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Fri cliche black stan... 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jun 7 mr nice guy 317
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) May 31 Menz 286
Trump Nudies All Gone May 30 Hairy Al Yankozt34z 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th May 27 Mark Suckhard 6
(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16) May 26 HowBoutDah 2
Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 4
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,822 • Total comments across all topics: 281,661,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC