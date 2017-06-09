SummerWinds Nursery to close San Jose, Mountain View locations
SummerWinds Nursery, a business with deep roots in Silicon Valley, is closing up shop in San Jose and Mountain View, the Boise-based chain announced Friday. The retailer of high-end garden and nursery products said its San Jose location at 5606 Almaden Expressway will close in mid-September to make way for a new senior housing project.
