String of suspicious fires under investigation in San Jose
A string of six fires that ignited within a two-mile area early Thursday morning are being investigated by the fire department as suspicious, including a blaze that damaged a convenience store. The fires were all reported between 2 and 5 a.m., including a two-alarm blaze at a convenience store near Willow and Vine streets, according to San Jose fire Capt.
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Wed
|mr nice guy
|317
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16)
|May 26
|HowBoutDah
|2
|Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|4
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|May 23
|Frank Leoheo
|8
