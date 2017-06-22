Scramble to help San Jose homeless in heat wave
Alethea Collins and "Tripper" receive bottles of cold water from the Valley Homeless Healthcare Program backpack medical crew at the Jurassic Park encampment in North San Jose in the middle of a heat wave on June 22, 2017. SAN JOSE - The day after a homeless person died in a vehicle - one of two heat-related fatalities in the the South Bay this week - Santa Clara County medical outreach teams joined the ranks of organized and unorganized Samaritans offering help to those who live beneath a suddenly life-threatening sun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to guadalupe
|3 hr
|Jsp
|1
|Cupertino - Police Helicopter Fly Over Announce... (Dec '12)
|14 hr
|Suus
|12
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 19
|Ssophiiee
|319
|Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem...
|Jun 16
|BigT
|1
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC