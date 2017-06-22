Scramble to help San Jose homeless in heat wave

Alethea Collins and "Tripper" receive bottles of cold water from the Valley Homeless Healthcare Program backpack medical crew at the Jurassic Park encampment in North San Jose in the middle of a heat wave on June 22, 2017. SAN JOSE - The day after a homeless person died in a vehicle - one of two heat-related fatalities in the the South Bay this week - Santa Clara County medical outreach teams joined the ranks of organized and unorganized Samaritans offering help to those who live beneath a suddenly life-threatening sun.

