Scramble to help San Jose homeless in...

Scramble to help San Jose homeless in heat wave

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Pacifica Tribune

Alethea Collins and "Tripper" receive bottles of cold water from the Valley Homeless Healthcare Program backpack medical crew at the Jurassic Park encampment in North San Jose in the middle of a heat wave on June 22, 2017. SAN JOSE - The day after a homeless person died in a vehicle - one of two heat-related fatalities in the the South Bay this week - Santa Clara County medical outreach teams joined the ranks of organized and unorganized Samaritans offering help to those who live beneath a suddenly life-threatening sun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to guadalupe 3 hr Jsp 1
Cupertino - Police Helicopter Fly Over Announce... (Dec '12) 14 hr Suus 12
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jun 19 Ssophiiee 319
News Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem... Jun 16 BigT 1
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Jun 14 Dippy do wah 2
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) May 31 Menz 286
Trump Nudies All Gone May 30 Hairy Al Yankozt34z 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,635 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC