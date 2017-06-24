Santa Clara DA: San Jose florist cheated customers out of $26K
The owner of a flower shop has been charged with cheating customers out of more than $26,000 after not providing flower arrangements and other services for special occasions, even after customers had paid, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office. Jasmin Rivera, owner of Gigi's Florist in San Jose, has been charged withdefrauding customers of more than $26,000./ Courtesy Santa Clara County DA Jasmin Rivera, 37, owner of Gigi's Florist, has been charged with six counts of grand theft and two unrelated fraud felony charges, the DA's office said Friday.
