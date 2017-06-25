San Martin: Bumps and bruises for pilot after crash

The pilot of a skydiving aircraft walked away with just minor injuries Saturday evening after the Cessna he was flying apparently lost power and crash landed on a Highway 101 onramp, just short of an airport runway. The single-engine Cessna 182, which is owned by a Montana-based aviation company and used by the San Jose Skydiving Center, was returning from releasing parachutists and on its final approach to the San Martin Airport shortly after 5 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol and skydiving company.

