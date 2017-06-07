San Jose's oldest restaurant, Wing's ...

San Jose's oldest restaurant, Wing's Chinese (1925), will close

Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Wing's Chinese Restaurant - known as much for its striking neon sign as for its food - has announced that it will close by the end of June. San Jose's oldest eatery - Wing's Chinese Restaurant, which dates back to 1925 - will close by month's end, and the owner is blaming a large rent increase.

