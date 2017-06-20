San Jose suspect in CHP attack had threatened Santa Clara County supervisors

The San Jose man jailed in the beating of a California Highway Patrol officer outside Vallejo is a disgruntled former Santa Clara County employee who once crashed his pickup truck into his workplace and threatened to kill Santa Clara County supervisors, officials say. Gary Emil Coslovich, 49, is being held without bail in Solano County on suspicion of crimes including attempted murder and battery on a police officer stemming from a violent clash on Interstate 80 near American Canyon on Saturday morning.

