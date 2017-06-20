San Jose suspect in CHP attack had threatened Santa Clara County supervisors
The San Jose man jailed in the beating of a California Highway Patrol officer outside Vallejo is a disgruntled former Santa Clara County employee who once crashed his pickup truck into his workplace and threatened to kill Santa Clara County supervisors, officials say. Gary Emil Coslovich, 49, is being held without bail in Solano County on suspicion of crimes including attempted murder and battery on a police officer stemming from a violent clash on Interstate 80 near American Canyon on Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Ssophiiee
|319
|Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem...
|Jun 16
|BigT
|1
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16)
|May 26
|HowBoutDah
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC