San Jose pushing homeless feeds out of St. James Park

A decades-long tradition for downtown's hungry and homeless - snagging a free bite to eat at one of the many clandestine feedings at St. James Park - is coming to an end, as the city has decided to crack down on unauthorized distributions at the park. St. James Park has long been one of the most visible signs of San Jose's homeless problem, with dozens of homeless people occupying its nearly seven acres a just a block from busy Santa Clara Street.

