San Jose police: Motorcyclist killed by driver fleeing traffic stop

23 hrs ago

A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by the driver of a stolen car fleeing from a traffic stop Monday evening, according to San Jose police. The driver, identified as 27-year-old San Jose resident Briana Berroya, was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, vehicle theft, evasion and drug possession.

