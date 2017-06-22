San Jose: Man who died from stabbing ...

San Jose: Man who died from stabbing injuries identified

Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Authorities have identified a man who died a week after being stabbed as 63-year-old Samuel Choi of San Jose, according to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office. Choi was reportedly injured around 9:25 a.m. on June 10 in the 1700 block of Everglade Avenue, and was rushed to the hospital.

