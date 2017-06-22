San Jose: Man who died from stabbing injuries identified
Authorities have identified a man who died a week after being stabbed as 63-year-old Samuel Choi of San Jose, according to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office. Choi was reportedly injured around 9:25 a.m. on June 10 in the 1700 block of Everglade Avenue, and was rushed to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to guadalupe
|50 min
|Jsp
|1
|Cupertino - Police Helicopter Fly Over Announce... (Dec '12)
|11 hr
|Suus
|12
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 19
|Ssophiiee
|319
|Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem...
|Jun 16
|BigT
|1
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC