San Jose: Man dies from injuries in apparent fight
Homicide detectives went out to a neighborhood off Tully Road after a man died from injuries he suffered in an early-morning fight Monday, according to San Jose police. Officers were dispatched about 1:50 a.m. to the 2200 block of Denair Avenue, north of Tully Road west of Highway 101, to assist with an initial medical call and found a man dead, police said.
