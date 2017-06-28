San Jose: Man dead, woman injured in shooting in Santee neighborhood
A man is dead and woman was injured in a shooting at a home in the Santee neighborhood on Wednesday morning, according to San Jose police. Officers were called about 8:55 a.m. to the 1000 block of Creston Lane, off McLaughlin Avenue, for reports of a shooting.
