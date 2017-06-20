San Jose homeless: Advocates say new barrier to camp is no solution
Ever since the homeless mega-encampment known as the Jungle was cleared out in December 2014, neighbors who live a short distance away along Interstate 280 near off McLaughlin Avenue have seen a resilient offshoot of that population appear just behind their backyards. The homeless people who live there call it "Jungle 280" or "Macredes" - a nod to the street with the main access point.
