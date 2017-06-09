San Jose flood victims struggle to recover months later
Three months after the Coyote Creek flooding, many residents of the Rock Springs and Naglee Park neighborhoods in San Jose are still struggling to recover. "The flood affected my academic life, and school was harder for me.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|2 hr
|cliche black stan...
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|mr nice guy
|317
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16)
|May 26
|HowBoutDah
|2
|Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC