San Jose: Driver killed in fiery I-680 truck crash

A driver was killed when a delivery truck went off the roadway on Interstate 680, hit a light pole and caught fire Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported about 2:51 p.m. in the southbound lanes approaching the North Capitol Avenue offramp when a yellow box truck veered into the right-hand shoulder of the freeway, the CHP reported.

