San Jose: Driver killed in fiery I-68...

San Jose: Driver killed in fiery I-680 truck crash

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A driver was killed when a delivery truck went off the roadway on Interstate 680, hit a light pole and caught fire Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported about 2:51 p.m. in the southbound lanes approaching the North Capitol Avenue offramp when a yellow box truck veered into the right-hand shoulder of the freeway, the CHP reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 8 hr Ssophiiee 319
News City leaders hope project will spur high-rise d... Sat Elise R Gingerich 1
News Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem... Jun 16 BigT 1
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Jun 14 Dippy do wah 2
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) May 31 Menz 286
Trump Nudies All Gone May 30 Hairy Al Yankozt34z 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th May 27 Mark Suckhard 6
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,082 • Total comments across all topics: 281,868,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC