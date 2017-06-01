San Jose downtown property buyers widen footprint, spend $124 million
Commercial real estate investors who are grabbing properties near the Diridon Station in downtown San Jose are expanding their footprint with a property purchase north of the SAP Center. The newest purchase, a warehouse industrial building on Cinnabar Street, was sold for $51.5 million and will give developer Trammell Crow its first beachhead north of the SAP sports and entertainment complex "Diridon Station will be an extraordinary opportunity for our city," San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said Thursday during a presentation to an Economic Summit at San Jose State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Thu
|Maureen Tothemax
|316
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16)
|May 26
|HowBoutDah
|2
|Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|4
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|May 23
|Frank Leoheo
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC