San Jose downtown property buyers widen footprint, spend $124 million

Commercial real estate investors who are grabbing properties near the Diridon Station in downtown San Jose are expanding their footprint with a property purchase north of the SAP Center. The newest purchase, a warehouse industrial building on Cinnabar Street, was sold for $51.5 million and will give developer Trammell Crow its first beachhead north of the SAP sports and entertainment complex "Diridon Station will be an extraordinary opportunity for our city," San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said Thursday during a presentation to an Economic Summit at San Jose State University.

