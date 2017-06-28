San Jose crash victim identified as 6...

San Jose crash victim identified as 61-year-old Gilroy man

A man who died in a two-car crash last week in South San Jose has been identified by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office as Michael Deanda, 61, of Gilroy. The crash was reported at 10:26 p.m. June 22 at the intersection of Monterey Highway and Bailey Road.

