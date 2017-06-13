San Jose council unanimously approves...

San Jose council unanimously approves $3.2 billion budget that prioritizes disaster response

Amid bleak predictions of multi-million dollar shortfalls over the next five years, San Jose leaders on Tuesday unanimously approved a $3.2 billion budget that prioritizes disaster response. The move comes three months after San Jose failed to warn or evacuate residents before February's devastating Coyote Creek flooding - a blunder that resulted in multiple claims being filed against the city.

