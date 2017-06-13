San Jose: Coroner identifies man foun...

San Jose: Coroner identifies man found dead in Almaden Lake

Read more: Contra Costa Times

The coroner's office has identified a 33-year-old man as the person found dead in Almaden Lake over the weekend. The body of Gary Adams was discovered in the water at Almaden Lake Park around 9:25 a.m. Saturday.

