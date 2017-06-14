San Jose: City sewers scheduled for repairs this summer
San Jose work crews will be using stealth construction techniques to fix parts of the city's network of sewage pipes. Damaged pipes throughout districts 6, 9 and 10 will be replaced, including those in Glen Eyrie, Camden and Chynoweth avenues, Almaden Road and smaller residential streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almaden Resident.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 9
|cliche black stan...
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|mr nice guy
|317
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16)
|May 26
|HowBoutDah
|2
|Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC