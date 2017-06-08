San Jose body shop owner, 17 others c...

San Jose body shop owner, 17 others charged with insurance fraud

Read more: Inside Bay Area

The owner of a San Jose body shop, his wife, and 16 others have been charged in connection with an insurance fraud scheme in which 15 car accidents were staged to collect $150,000 in claims, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office. Gerardo Martinez, 31, who owns Espinosa Body Shop at 1240 Yard Court, alone faces 15 counts of felony insurance fraud.

