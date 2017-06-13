San Jose artists sought to paint murals on park water vaults

City leaders intend to enlist San Jose artists in an effort to wipe out some of the blight in TJ Martin and Jeffrey Fontana parks by painting vibrant art murals on a dozen water retention vaults. They say the murals would add a dash of color to the two parks, which have been plagued over the years with overgrown weeds, damaged soccer fields and irrigation systems ruined by rodents.

