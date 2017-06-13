San Jose artists sought to paint murals on park water vaults
City leaders intend to enlist San Jose artists in an effort to wipe out some of the blight in TJ Martin and Jeffrey Fontana parks by painting vibrant art murals on a dozen water retention vaults. They say the murals would add a dash of color to the two parks, which have been plagued over the years with overgrown weeds, damaged soccer fields and irrigation systems ruined by rodents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 9
|cliche black stan...
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|mr nice guy
|317
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16)
|May 26
|HowBoutDah
|2
|Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC