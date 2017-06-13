San Jose approves program to try streetlamp cameras in select areas

Despite top San Jose officials urging the City Council to reject a proposal that involved putting cameras on streetlights, elected leaders approved a scaled-back version of the plan Tuesday. The decision came after hours of debate about privacy concerns and questions about whether San Jose, a city that prides itself as the center of innovation, is ready for the new technology - especially since it doesn't have a privacy policy on the books.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almaden Resident.