Roadshow: Who has the right of way? G...

Roadshow: Who has the right of way? Guess what? It's not you drivers turning left

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

If you don't have a left-turn arrow, then it's likely you will need to give the right of way to those who are turning right. Q On my way home from work in Santa Clara, I drive down Freedom Circle toward Agnew Road and turn right on Mission College Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Jun 9 cliche black stan... 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jun 7 mr nice guy 317
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) May 31 Menz 286
Trump Nudies All Gone May 30 Hairy Al Yankozt34z 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th May 27 Mark Suckhard 6
(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16) May 26 HowBoutDah 2
Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 4
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Santa Clara County was issued at June 13 at 12:56PM PDT

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,292 • Total comments across all topics: 281,734,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC