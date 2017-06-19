Roadshow: That rocky road is going to...

Roadshow: That rocky road is going to be fixed a " in two years

Two key thoroughfares in San Jose are due for repaving in 2019; in the meantime, alert the city to any potholes that need filling ASAP. Q: My husband maintains that you can only be considered a "professional" commuter if you have to navigate the potholes on Zanker Road between Montague Expressway and Old Bayshore everyday .

