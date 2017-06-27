Roadshow: Lane-splitting at red light...

Roadshow: Lane-splitting at red lights gets the green light from Mr. Roadshow

11 hrs ago Read more: Pacifica Tribune

Lane splitting in traffic is one thing, but what about when motorcyclists try to get a jump on cars at a stoplight? Q: What does Mr. Roadshow think of motorcyclists who split lanes on city streets at traffic lights? I refer to motorcyclists who, after coming up to a red light with many stopped cars, lane-split between the cars up to the intersection, then swerve into the crosswalk ahead of one of the front cars and stop, thus passing a dozen or more autos. A: I have no problems with this.

