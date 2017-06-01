Parking permit program to be tried in four crowded neighborhoods
The San Jose City Council voted 10-1 last week to implement a new parking permit program in neighborhoods where residents say they are tired of being forced to park several blocks from their houses: Via Monte, Cadillac, Lynhaven and West Berryessa. Councilwoman Devora "Dev" Davis, who represents District 6, cast the sole dissenting vote.
