New Marriott hotels will rake in $3.6 million for city yearly
This artist's rendering shows how two new hotels by Marriott will look when they are constructed on San Antonio Road near Highway 101. Dozens of Palo Alto residents who oppose the construction of a pair of Marriott hotels say the buildings will, among other issues, worsen traffic congestion on San Antonio Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|5 hr
|Dippy do wah
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|11 hr
|Beckys4kids
|318
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Trump Nudies All Gone
|May 30
|Hairy Al Yankozt34z
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16)
|May 26
|HowBoutDah
|2
|Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC