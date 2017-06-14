New Marriott hotels will rake in $3.6...

New Marriott hotels will rake in $3.6 million for city yearly

This artist's rendering shows how two new hotels by Marriott will look when they are constructed on San Antonio Road near Highway 101. Dozens of Palo Alto residents who oppose the construction of a pair of Marriott hotels say the buildings will, among other issues, worsen traffic congestion on San Antonio Road.

