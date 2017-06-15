New $80 million plan to preserve Coyote Valley
Members of the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority, Peninsula Open Space Trust, and scientists tour Coyote Ridge in San Jose, California, on Friday, June 9, 2017. These organizations will unveil a new plan to link 1.1 million acres of open space in Coyote Valley between Morgan Hill and South San Jose.
