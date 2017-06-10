Mota Group

Mota Group

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Mota Group is planning to raise $7,000 in an initial public offering on Thursday, June 22nd. The company will issue 700,000 shares at $0.01 per share.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Fri cliche black stan... 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jun 7 mr nice guy 317
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) May 31 Menz 286
Trump Nudies All Gone May 30 Hairy Al Yankozt34z 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th May 27 Mark Suckhard 6
(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16) May 26 HowBoutDah 2
Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 4
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,555 • Total comments across all topics: 281,681,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC