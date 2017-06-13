Milpitas: Hospitalized hit-and-run victim dies

Police say this white 2011 Dodge Avenger is believed to be the vehicle used in a June 5 hit-and-run on South Main Street that fatally injured a 64-year-old woman who was visiting from India. Courtesy of Milpitas Police Department A 64-year-old woman who was hit by a car while crossing South Main Street last week succumbed to her fatal injuries a few days later, Milpitas police say.

