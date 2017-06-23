Million-square-foot downtown San Jose campus proposed near Google village

Industrial yards and businesses along North Autumn Street in San Jose where developers TMG Partners and Valley Oak Partners intend to develop 1 million square feet of offices where potentially 5,000 people could work near Diridon Train Station, SAP Center and a proposed Google transit village. The future Google village in San Jose is becoming a magnet for development: Two realty firms said Thursday they have proposed a million-square-foot campus in a ramshackle part of the downtown along the Guadalupe River.

