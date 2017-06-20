Manresa Bread joining Willow Glen farmers market

For residents of San Jose and other South Bay cities, this means no driving to the Los Gatos or Los Altos bakeries and no waiting until the Sunday booths at the Campbell and Palo Alto farmers markets. The seasonal market runs from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the market's new location, at the Willow Glen Community Center, 2175 Lincoln Ave. Featured will be head baker Avery Ruzicka's pastries and small-batch loaves, including the Manresa Levain ; the Pumpernickel Buckwheat Rye ; the Fruit and Nut Loaf ; the Whole Wheat ; and the Pullman Loaf .

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.