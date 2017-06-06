Man suspected of intending to kill three Bay Area doctors arrested in San Jose

A Visalia man police say was intent on killing three of his doctors was arrested last week in San Jose after officers from the California Highway Patrol located him in a rental car, with two loaded, semi-automatic handguns at arm's reach. The arrest by the CHP was part of a multi-agency effort to stop Yue Chen, 58, of Visalia, who is suspected of hatching a plan to kill three of his doctors at their Bay Area homes, according to the Palo Alto Police Department, which coordinated the investigation.

