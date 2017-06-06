Man injured in weekend shooting near downtown San Jose
San Jose police are investigating the shooting, which was reported at 1:08 a.m. by people who heard multiple gunshots in the area of Edwards and South First streets, according to San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia.
