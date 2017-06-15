Luna Mexican Kitchen transforms 1950s San Jose eatery
San Jose entrepreneurs Jo Lerma-Lopez and John Lopez have reinvigorated a vintage building on The Alameda that housed a Mexican mainstay called Las Palmas for about 50 years. After nearly two years of renovation and menu development, the result is Luna Mexican Kitchen , a restaurant that aims to offer a healthful, authentic menu.
