Los Gatos Woman Arrested in Cupertino Slaying

18 min ago

A Los Gatos woman was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of the murder of a 74-year-old woman who was found dead in her Cupertino home about 12 hours earlier, Santa Clara County sheriff's officials said Monday. Suzanne Hernandez, 39, was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose, where she is being held without bail.

